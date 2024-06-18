Left Menu

From House Boutique to Global Icon: The Remarkable Rise of Shivane's

Mrs. Hemamalini Kumaran's journey from starting Shivane's Boutique in 2007 to becoming a global name speaks volumes about her dedication. Overcoming societal taboos, she leveraged her passion for silk sarees and unique designs to carve a niche in the competitive ethnic wear market. Embracing digital strategies, she expanded Shivane's Boutique's reach, achieving significant global revenue and planning future growth.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-06-2024 17:37 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 17:37 IST
In Ahmedabad, Gujarat, where dreams often begin with a modest step, Mrs. Hemamalini Kumaran took the first in establishing Shivane's Boutique in 2007. Initially a small brand born out of her love for silk sarees, Shivane's has now become a beacon of craftsmanship and ethnic fashion's true representative.

Breaking societal norms in South India, Mrs. Hemamalini faced a significant challenge. Both the competitive saree market of Tirunelveli and a woman's entrepreneurship presented hurdles. However, her unwavering commitment to fabric selection, local artisan collaboration, and unique designs carved a niche for Shivane's, attracting over 500 customers monthly.

Mrs. Hemamalini's foresight led to the launch of a robust e-commerce platform, a crucial move that predated the pandemic-driven digital shift. This initiative, paired with a solid social media strategy, doubled the average order value and expanded a loyal, international customer base.

With a remarkable revenue of ₹15 crores over the last five years, Shivane's Boutique plans further expansion. Mrs. Hemamalini envisions a future with more stores nationwide and entry into material manufacturing, positioning Shivane's as a leading fashion industry force. Her story is a testament to the power of passion and persistence.

