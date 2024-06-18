From House Boutique to Global Icon: The Remarkable Rise of Shivane's
Mrs. Hemamalini Kumaran's journey from starting Shivane's Boutique in 2007 to becoming a global name speaks volumes about her dedication. Overcoming societal taboos, she leveraged her passion for silk sarees and unique designs to carve a niche in the competitive ethnic wear market. Embracing digital strategies, she expanded Shivane's Boutique's reach, achieving significant global revenue and planning future growth.
In Ahmedabad, Gujarat, where dreams often begin with a modest step, Mrs. Hemamalini Kumaran took the first in establishing Shivane's Boutique in 2007. Initially a small brand born out of her love for silk sarees, Shivane's has now become a beacon of craftsmanship and ethnic fashion's true representative.
Breaking societal norms in South India, Mrs. Hemamalini faced a significant challenge. Both the competitive saree market of Tirunelveli and a woman's entrepreneurship presented hurdles. However, her unwavering commitment to fabric selection, local artisan collaboration, and unique designs carved a niche for Shivane's, attracting over 500 customers monthly.
Mrs. Hemamalini's foresight led to the launch of a robust e-commerce platform, a crucial move that predated the pandemic-driven digital shift. This initiative, paired with a solid social media strategy, doubled the average order value and expanded a loyal, international customer base.
With a remarkable revenue of ₹15 crores over the last five years, Shivane's Boutique plans further expansion. Mrs. Hemamalini envisions a future with more stores nationwide and entry into material manufacturing, positioning Shivane's as a leading fashion industry force. Her story is a testament to the power of passion and persistence.
