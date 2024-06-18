Left Menu

Farewell to Anouk Aimee: Icon of French Cinema Passes Away at 92

Anouk Aimee, celebrated French actress known for her roles in cult films by luminaries such as Fellini, Demy, and Lelouch, has died at the age of 92. Her passing was confirmed by her daughter, Manuela Papatakis, and acknowledged by French Culture Minister Rachida Dati as a significant loss to French cinema.

Anouk Aimee, the French actress whose cult movies included Federico Fellini's 'La Dolce Vita', Jacques Demy's 'Lola' and Claude Lelouch's 'A Man and a Woman', has died aged 92.

"We bid farewell to a world-famous icon, to a great actress of French cinema who took on roles for some of the biggest names, such as Demy, Lelouch and Fellini," said French Culture Minister Rachida Dati on social media platform X on Tuesday.

Aimee's daughter Manuela Papatakis said in an Instagram post that Aimee had passed away at home in Paris.

