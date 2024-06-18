Justin Timberlake Arrested on Drunk Driving Charges in New York
Pop star Justin Timberlake was arrested on drunk driving charges in New York state on Tuesday. He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday morning. Police in Sag Harbor confirmed the arrest, but declined to comment further. Timberlake has upcoming concerts scheduled in Chicago and New York City.
Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2024 19:04 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 19:04 IST
Pop star Justin Timberlake was arrested on drunk driving charges on Tuesday in New York state, CBS News reported, citing local police. Timberlake was expected to be arraigned Tuesday morning on charges he had been driving under the influence, the network reported.
Police in Sag Harbor, New York, where Timberlake was reportedly arrested, were not immediately available for comment. Timberlake has two concerts scheduled in Chicago this weekend and two shows in New York City next week, according to his website.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
