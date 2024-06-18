Left Menu

Anil Kapoor Takes Over Bigg Boss OTT 3 Hosting from Salman Khan

Anil Kapoor steps in as the host for 'Bigg Boss OTT 3', taking over from Salman Khan. Kapoor emphasizes he hasn't replaced Khan, stating both have unique qualities. Kapoor looks forward to the new challenge, drawing from his extensive experience in films and TV. The season premieres on June 21.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-06-2024 23:38 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 23:38 IST
Anil Kapoor Takes Over Bigg Boss OTT 3 Hosting from Salman Khan
Anil Kapoor
  • Country:
  • India

Anil Kapoor, celebrated actor, assumes hosting duties for 'Bigg Boss OTT 3', succeeding Salman Khan. Kapoor clarified he hasn't replaced Khan, highlighting their distinctiveness in the industry. Kapoor, eager for the challenge, reflects on his illustrious career and anticipates handling the show's controversies with fairness. The new season debuts June 21.

At a press conference, Kapoor referred to Khan as irreplaceable and a close friend, stressing that replacement is a common industry practice due to various commitments. Kapoor expressed his excitement about this novel hosting role, contrasting it with his extensive film and television work.

Kapoor addressed social media trolling with poise, emphasizing perseverance and integrity. He remains committed to exploring new ventures and adapting to different roles, underscoring his career longevity. The upcoming 'Bigg Boss OTT 3', featuring numerous celebrity contestants, promises an immersive experience with interactive features and ad-free live streaming on JioCinema Premium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024