Anil Kapoor Takes Over Bigg Boss OTT 3 Hosting from Salman Khan

Anil Kapoor, celebrated actor, assumes hosting duties for 'Bigg Boss OTT 3', succeeding Salman Khan. Kapoor clarified he hasn't replaced Khan, highlighting their distinctiveness in the industry. Kapoor, eager for the challenge, reflects on his illustrious career and anticipates handling the show's controversies with fairness. The new season debuts June 21.

At a press conference, Kapoor referred to Khan as irreplaceable and a close friend, stressing that replacement is a common industry practice due to various commitments. Kapoor expressed his excitement about this novel hosting role, contrasting it with his extensive film and television work.

Kapoor addressed social media trolling with poise, emphasizing perseverance and integrity. He remains committed to exploring new ventures and adapting to different roles, underscoring his career longevity. The upcoming 'Bigg Boss OTT 3', featuring numerous celebrity contestants, promises an immersive experience with interactive features and ad-free live streaming on JioCinema Premium.

