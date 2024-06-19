Pacific Northwest Still Awaits Regular Major Golf Championships
Nearly a decade after the U.S. Open visited the Pacific Northwest, golf enthusiasts in the region still await regular major golf events. The upcoming KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Sahalee Country Club offers a glimpse, but it’s unclear when the area will host another significant tournament like the U.S. Open.
Nine years after the U.S. Open made its debut in the Pacific Northwest, local golf fans are still waiting for major tournaments to become a regular fixture. Despite high hopes, the region lacks a steady stream of top-tier events.
This week, the KPMG Women's PGA Championship returns to Sahalee Country Club, the course that hosted the same event in 2016. However, this brief moment of high-caliber golf does little to appease a community yearning for more.
The Pacific Northwest, including major hubs like Seattle, remains devoid of a regular PGA or LPGA Tour stop. The hope that Chambers Bay would usher in a new era of championship golf has waned, leaving fans questioning when or if the tide will change.
