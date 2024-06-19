Left Menu

Environmental Activists Deface Stonehenge in Bold Protest

Environmental protesters sprayed orange paint on Stonehenge, one of Britain's famous prehistoric structures. Footage showed two activists running towards the megaliths and spraying paint while another person tried to intervene. The incident was carried out by Just Stop Oil, known for their disruptive protests in the UK.

Reuters | Updated: 19-06-2024 17:42 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 17:42 IST
Environmental Activists Deface Stonehenge in Bold Protest
AI Generated Representative Image

Environmental protesters sprayed paint on Britain's Stonehenge on Wednesday, with footage on X showing an orange powder paint covering some of the stones of the country's famous prehistoric megalithic structure.

Two protesters dressed in white were seen running towards two of the megaliths and spraying paint as another person attempted to stop them, in the video released by the group. The monument in southern England is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of Britain's most visited tourist spots.

Just Stop Oil has gained prominence in Britain for disruptive environmental protests, with its activists shutting down major roads, disrupting cultural and sporting events and even throwing soup at a Van Gogh painting

.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024