Environmental Activists Deface Stonehenge in Bold Protest

Environmental protesters sprayed paint on Britain's Stonehenge on Wednesday, with footage on X showing an orange powder paint covering some of the stones of the country's famous prehistoric megalithic structure.

Two protesters dressed in white were seen running towards two of the megaliths and spraying paint as another person attempted to stop them, in the video released by the group. The monument in southern England is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of Britain's most visited tourist spots.

Just Stop Oil has gained prominence in Britain for disruptive environmental protests, with its activists shutting down major roads, disrupting cultural and sporting events and even throwing soup at a Van Gogh painting

