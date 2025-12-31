Tensions Escalate: China's 'Justice Mission 2025' Drills Heighten Alert Around Taiwan
China conducted extensive military exercises named 'Justice Mission 2025' around Taiwan, involving rockets, warships, and aircraft. Beijing's drills heightened regional tensions, prompting Taiwan to maintain active defense measures. The maneuvers were viewed as a warning to Taiwan and international allies amid ongoing geopolitical rivalries.
China's recent military exercises, titled 'Justice Mission 2025,' have heightened tensions around Taiwan as the island remains on alert following Beijing's show of force. The drills involved the firing of rockets towards Taiwan and the deployment of numerous warships and aircraft, raising concerns among regional and Western allies.
Taiwan's defense ministry reported continued Chinese military presence, necessitating the maintenance of its contingency mechanisms. Meanwhile, China's President Xi Jinping emphasized national reunification in his televised address, reinforcing Beijing's stance on Taiwan and asserting Chinese territorial claims.
The drills coincided with growing geopolitical tensions and drew international attention as regional security risks increased. Despite extensive maneuvers, experts suggest that China is unlikely to initiate conflict given the potential reputational and economic costs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
