Tragic Family Deaths in Jharkhand: Financial Strain Alleged
A family of three was found dead in a rented house in Jharkhand's Bokaro. The couple reportedly killed their child before dying by suicide. Financial stress is suggested as a motive, with the family owing significant debts. The exact cause awaits post-mortem results.
- Country:
- India
A family of three, including a two-year-old child, was discovered dead in their rented residence in Bokaro, Jharkhand, as reported by local authorities on Wednesday.
The grim discovery was made in Sector-9 (A), under the jurisdiction of Harla police station. Bokaro City DSP Alok Ranjan stated the child lay on the bed while the parents were found hanging from a support pipe.
An initial investigation implies that the couple likely suffocated their son with a pillow before committing suicide themselves. Financial debt is suspected as a contributing factor, with the father, Kundan Kumar Tiwari, having borrowed substantial sums, leaving questions about the deaths' exact circumstances until post-mortem reports are concluded.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jharkhand
- deaths
- financial stress
- Bokaro
- post-mortem
- suicide
- family tragedy
- investigation
- debts
- crime
ALSO READ
Grieving Mother Attempts Suicide Amid Legal Delays
Jaipur school suicide: CBSE cancels affiliation of Neerja Modi School over lapses, violation of norms.
Jaipur school suicide: CBSE says school is liable for severest of penalty for gross violation of student safety norms.
Tragic End in Shivashakti Nagar: Domestic Dispute Leads to Apparent Suicide
Family Tragedy in Bindapur: Arrest Made in Deadly Property Dispute