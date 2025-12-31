Left Menu

Tragic Family Deaths in Jharkhand: Financial Strain Alleged

A family of three was found dead in a rented house in Jharkhand's Bokaro. The couple reportedly killed their child before dying by suicide. Financial stress is suggested as a motive, with the family owing significant debts. The exact cause awaits post-mortem results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bokaro | Updated: 31-12-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 19:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A family of three, including a two-year-old child, was discovered dead in their rented residence in Bokaro, Jharkhand, as reported by local authorities on Wednesday.

The grim discovery was made in Sector-9 (A), under the jurisdiction of Harla police station. Bokaro City DSP Alok Ranjan stated the child lay on the bed while the parents were found hanging from a support pipe.

An initial investigation implies that the couple likely suffocated their son with a pillow before committing suicide themselves. Financial debt is suspected as a contributing factor, with the father, Kundan Kumar Tiwari, having borrowed substantial sums, leaving questions about the deaths' exact circumstances until post-mortem reports are concluded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

