Tragic Family Deaths in Jharkhand: Financial Strain Alleged

A family of three, including a two-year-old child, was discovered dead in their rented residence in Bokaro, Jharkhand, as reported by local authorities on Wednesday.

The grim discovery was made in Sector-9 (A), under the jurisdiction of Harla police station. Bokaro City DSP Alok Ranjan stated the child lay on the bed while the parents were found hanging from a support pipe.

An initial investigation implies that the couple likely suffocated their son with a pillow before committing suicide themselves. Financial debt is suspected as a contributing factor, with the father, Kundan Kumar Tiwari, having borrowed substantial sums, leaving questions about the deaths' exact circumstances until post-mortem reports are concluded.

