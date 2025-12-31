Maharashtra Municipal Elections: An Intense Electoral Battle Unfolds

In a compelling show of political engagement, Maharashtra's municipal elections have seen a remarkable 33,606 nominations filed for 2,869 seats across 29 corporations, underscoring a palpable sense of competition and anticipation.

Key urban centers, including Mumbai and Pune, are at the heart of this electoral battle, reflecting a changed political landscape marked by fractured alliances and multi-cornered contests, especially after directives on OBC reservation reshaped political alliances.

As the campaign strategies evolve, parties are grappling with a complex electoral matrix, hoping to navigate the multi-party contest and secure victories in the state's crucial urban areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)