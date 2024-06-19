Climate Protesters Arrested for Vandalizing Stonehenge

Two climate protesters who sprayed orange paint on the ancient Stonehenge monument in southern England were arrested Wednesday after two bystanders appeared to intervene and stop them.

The act, perpetrated by Just Stop Oil, has been denounced by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as a "disgraceful act of vandalism." Labour leader Keir Starmer echoed the sentiment, calling the group "pathetic" and their actions "outrageous."

This incident happens just a day before thousands are set to gather at the historic 4,500-year-old stone circle to celebrate the summer solstice — the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.

English Heritage, which manages the site, expressed their dismay and confirmed investigations are ongoing. Just Stop Oil maintains their paint was harmless, made of cornstarch, and would dissolve in the rain.

Video footage released by Just Stop Oil identifies 73-year-old Rajan Naidu as one of the protesters. The video shows Naidu spraying orange color from a device resembling a fire extinguisher onto one of the vertical stones before being stopped by a bystander.

A second protester, Niamh Lynch, 21, sprayed three stones before being halted by another bystander. Both Naidu and Lynch were taken into custody for allegedly damaging the iconic UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Stonehenge, constructed on the Salisbury Plain about 5,000 years ago, remains one of the world's most remarkably preserved prehistoric monuments.

Just Stop Oil is among several environmental groups employing high-profile disruptions to spotlight global warming issues. The group stated their actions were in response to the Labour Party's recent election manifesto, urging for a more extensive commitment against fossil fuel usage.

In a statement, Just Stop Oil criticized Labour's current stance and demanded the party, which leads in the polls, to commit to phasing out fossil fuels entirely by 2030. The group cautioned that continued reliance on coal, oil, and gas poses existential threats to millions.

