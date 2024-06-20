International Yoga Day Celebrated in Washington with Indian Classical Dance and Millets

Hundreds of yoga enthusiasts converged at Washington D.C.'s picturesque Wharf to mark International Yoga Day, an event graced by India's Deputy Ambassador to the US, Sripriya Ranganathan.

Overlooking the scenic Potomac river, the event kicked off with prayers and Indian classical dance performances, embodying the spirit of oneness and harmony that yoga advocates.

Ranganathan emphasized yoga's universal appeal and its role in fostering societal harmony. She reminded attendees that the United Nations proclaimed June 21 as International Yoga Day, following a proposal by India in 2014, endorsed by 175 member states.

