International Yoga Day Celebrated in Washington with Indian Classical Dance and Millets

Hundreds gathered at the picturesque Wharf in Washington, D.C. to celebrate International Yoga Day. India’s Deputy Ambassador to the US, Sripriya Ranganathan, highlighted yoga's role in creating societal harmony. The event featured prayers, Indian classical dance, and promoted environmentally-friendly practices and millets.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-06-2024 04:37 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 04:37 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

Hundreds of yoga enthusiasts converged at Washington D.C.'s picturesque Wharf to mark International Yoga Day, an event graced by India's Deputy Ambassador to the US, Sripriya Ranganathan.

Overlooking the scenic Potomac river, the event kicked off with prayers and Indian classical dance performances, embodying the spirit of oneness and harmony that yoga advocates.

Ranganathan emphasized yoga's universal appeal and its role in fostering societal harmony. She reminded attendees that the United Nations proclaimed June 21 as International Yoga Day, following a proposal by India in 2014, endorsed by 175 member states.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

