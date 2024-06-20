Rugby Legend Waisale Serevi Takes Helm of Indian National Teams

World Rugby Hall of Famer Waisale Serevi, revered as the greatest rugby sevens player in history, has been appointed the head coach of India's men's and women's rugby sevens teams. The Fijian legend also boasts an illustrious career in fifteen-a-side rugby at both the club and national levels.

Globally celebrated as the 'King of Sevens', Serevi has previously served as an advisor for World Rugby to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), advocating for the inclusion of Rugby Sevens in the Olympics. 'The core impetus for all of us at Rugby India is to perform better today than we did yesterday and make strides towards competing with the world's best,' stated Rahul Bose, President of Rugby India.

'We are privileged to welcome Waisale Serevi as the Head Coach of the Indian National Sevens teams. We are excited to see him shape the future of Indian Rugby,' he added.

A five-time winner of the prestigious Hong Kong Sevens, Serevi led Fiji to their inaugural world series title during his first year as player-coach in the 2005-06 season.

His extensive coaching experience includes stints with the Rhinos Rugby USA, Jamaica Sevens team, and Russia Sevens team. 'It is an honor and privilege to be part of the Rugby family in India. I am grateful and thank God for this opportunity. From Japan, England, France, the USA, I have now made my way to India,' Serevi remarked.

'Fourteen years ago, Rugby was still relatively unknown in the USA, and I've contributed significantly there. India today is at a similar juncture. India and Fiji share a close relationship, and it gives me immense pride as a Fijian to help India elevate its Rugby standards,' he added.

