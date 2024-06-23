Ranvijay Singha urges youth vigilance against drug menace at Delhi walkathon

In an effort to promote a drug-free India, Delhi Police organised a walkathon at India Gate as part of their 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Pakhwara,' aiming to raise awareness about the perils of drug addiction. The event saw enthusiastic participation from various sectors of society, including actor Ranvijay Singha, who emphasised the importance of youth potential in global achievements. He stated, "We are performing well in the world because the large size of our youth has a lot of promises. Drug addiction can prove to be a hurdle in their journey."

"It is our duty to ensure a drug-free environment and raise our voices to create awareness about the repercussions of drug awareness... Days like these are a part of the process which will eventually solve the issue," he added. The walkathon, held against the backdrop of the iconic India Gate, was a significant step by Delhi Police to sensitise the public about the dangers of substance abuse during their fortnight-long campaign, 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Pakhwada.'

During the event, Ranvijay Singha further stressed the collective responsibility to safeguard youth from falling prey to drug addiction. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)