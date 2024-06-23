Left Menu

Munjya's Box Office Success: A Hit in Horror Comedy Universe

Horror comedy film 'Munjya' has achieved notable box office success, earning Rs 80.11 crore in 16 days. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and featuring actors Sharvari Wagh, Abhay Verma, and Mona Singh, the movie continues to capture audiences nationwide. Maddock Films shared the news on its official social media profile.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-06-2024 11:50 IST
The horror comedy film 'Munjya' has garnered significant attention at the box office, raking in an impressive Rs 80.11 crore in just 16 days, the makers announced on Sunday.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the Hindi film stars Sharvari Wagh, Abhay Verma, and Mona Singh in the lead roles. It hit theaters on June 7 and has since captivated audiences.

Production house Maddock Films took to its official X page to share the latest update: 'Another weekend of #Munjya making waves at the Box Office,' the post read, detailing the film's robust domestic performance. Set in the backdrop of Marathi folklore, 'Munjya' adds to Maddock Films' expanding horror-comedy universe. The franchise's next installment, 'Stree 2,' is slated for release on August 15.

