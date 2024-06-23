Munjya's Box Office Success: A Hit in Horror Comedy Universe

The horror comedy film 'Munjya' has garnered significant attention at the box office, raking in an impressive Rs 80.11 crore in just 16 days, the makers announced on Sunday.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the Hindi film stars Sharvari Wagh, Abhay Verma, and Mona Singh in the lead roles. It hit theaters on June 7 and has since captivated audiences.

Production house Maddock Films took to its official X page to share the latest update: 'Another weekend of #Munjya making waves at the Box Office,' the post read, detailing the film's robust domestic performance. Set in the backdrop of Marathi folklore, 'Munjya' adds to Maddock Films' expanding horror-comedy universe. The franchise's next installment, 'Stree 2,' is slated for release on August 15.

