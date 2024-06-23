Left Menu

Unity Through Yoga: South Africa's Record-Breaking International Day of Yoga

Thousands gathered in Johannesburg and Durban for International Yoga Day, showcasing unity and breaking previous participation records. High-profile figures including Indian High Commissioner Prabhat Kumar and Premier of KwaZulu-Natal Thami Ntuli emphasized the event's significance. Technology was leveraged to assess yoga's popularity, underscoring yoga's growing acceptance in South Africa.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 23-06-2024 13:43 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 13:43 IST
Thousands of yoga enthusiasts from various communities across South Africa united to celebrate International Day of Yoga in Johannesburg and Durban this past weekend. Indian High Commissioner Prabhat Kumar remarked on the unifying power of yoga while participating in an event that saw nearly 8,000 people at Wanderers Stadium, breaking last year's record.

The day, which coincides with the Saturday closest to June 21 for convenience, also saw major participation in Durban. Around 3,500 people, joined by Premier of KwaZulu-Natal Thami Ntuli, gathered for a yoga session led by Prince Ishwar Ramlutchman Mabheka Zulu, renowned for his philanthropic work and unique status as an Indian-origin Prince of the Zulu Kingdom.

Technology played a key role in assessing the reach and popularity of yoga across South Africa, revealed Consul General Mahesh Kumar. A significant number of participants from all nine provinces took part in an online assessment survey, demonstrating the growing integration of yoga into everyday life.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

