Left Menu

Ishq Vishk Rebound Shines with Rs 4.35 Crore Opening Weekend

The new Hindi film 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' grossed Rs 4.35 crore in its opening weekend. Directed by Nipun Dharmadhikari, this sequel to the 2003 hit 'Ishq Vishk' features Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, Rohit Suresh Saraf, and Naila Grrewal, and explores the complex love lives of four friends.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-06-2024 15:09 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 15:09 IST
Ishq Vishk Rebound Shines with Rs 4.35 Crore Opening Weekend
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The young adult romance 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' has struck gold at the box office, amassing a notable Rs 4.35 crore in its first weekend, as confirmed by the makers on Monday.

Released on Friday, the Hindi sequel directed by Nipun Dharmadhikari has captivated audiences.

Production house Tips Films shared the exciting box office news on its official X page, posting, 'Your love story with #IshqVishkRebound is our favorite! In theatres NOW #PyaarKaSecondRound,' accompanied by a poster announcing the film's Rs 4.35 crore earnings in just three days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

 India
2
US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

 Global
3
PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

 Pakistan
4
UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indian EV Ecosystem

UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Nepal’s Workforce Gender Gap: The Hidden Influence of Social Norms

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024