Ishq Vishk Rebound Shines with Rs 4.35 Crore Opening Weekend

The young adult romance 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' has struck gold at the box office, amassing a notable Rs 4.35 crore in its first weekend, as confirmed by the makers on Monday.

Released on Friday, the Hindi sequel directed by Nipun Dharmadhikari has captivated audiences.

Production house Tips Films shared the exciting box office news on its official X page, posting, 'Your love story with #IshqVishkRebound is our favorite! In theatres NOW #PyaarKaSecondRound,' accompanied by a poster announcing the film's Rs 4.35 crore earnings in just three days.

