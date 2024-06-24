Tragic Incident: Two Men Feared Drowned in Saryu River

In a tragic turn of events, two young men, Vivek Prasad, 18, and Awadhesh Prasad, 20, are feared to have drowned in the Saryu river near the under-construction Mohan Setu in Barhaj, as confirmed by police on Monday.

The incident occurred in the afternoon when the duo, residents of Kolhua village, decided to take a dip in the river while returning from some work in Barhaj along with their friends.

According to police statements, Vivek and Awadhesh ventured into the deep waters and were caught off guard by a strong current, which swept them away. Circle Officer Aditya Kumar Gautam reported that a rescue operation is in full swing, but unfortunately, no trace of the men has been found up to this point.

