Tragic Incident: Two Men Feared Drowned in Saryu River

Two men, Vivek Prasad, 18, and Awadhesh Prasad, 20, are feared drowned in the Saryu river near Mohan Setu in Barhaj. The duo went for a dip in the river and were swept away by the strong current. A rescue operation is underway, but no trace has been found yet.

PTI | Deoria | Updated: 24-06-2024 23:38 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 23:38 IST
In a tragic turn of events, two young men, Vivek Prasad, 18, and Awadhesh Prasad, 20, are feared to have drowned in the Saryu river near the under-construction Mohan Setu in Barhaj, as confirmed by police on Monday.

The incident occurred in the afternoon when the duo, residents of Kolhua village, decided to take a dip in the river while returning from some work in Barhaj along with their friends.

According to police statements, Vivek and Awadhesh ventured into the deep waters and were caught off guard by a strong current, which swept them away. Circle Officer Aditya Kumar Gautam reported that a rescue operation is in full swing, but unfortunately, no trace of the men has been found up to this point.

Global Debt Crisis: Developing Nations Struggle Under Financial Strain

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

