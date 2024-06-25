Surprise Arrival: Mindy Kaling Welcomes Third Child on 45th Birthday

Actor-comic Mindy Kaling has revealed she quietly welcomed her third child in February. The announcement came on her 45th birthday this Monday.

Kaling, known for her work on 'The Mindy Project' and 'Never Have I Ever', took to Instagram to share the joyous news. She introduced her daughter, Anne, to her followers, describing her as the best birthday present ever.

'When things are hard, whenever I veer towards cynicism, my three kids are such a great reminder of the pure joy in my life,' she wrote, along with a series of pictures featuring her children and her pregnancy journey. Kaling, who has kept the identity of her children's father private, also expressed gratitude for being able to embark on this journey on her own terms.

