Abandoned Baby Girl Rescued Amidst Bareilly's Cold Fog

In a heart-wrenching incident, a newborn baby girl was discovered abandoned in a bag near a police outpost in Bareilly's Baradari area, amid biting cold and thick fog, officials reported on Sunday.

The police, alerted by the cries of the infant, swiftly moved her to Parmeshwar Hospital for urgent medical care. Child helpline team supervisor Divya Katheria quickly arrived at the hospital to check on the infant's condition.

Baradari Station House Officer Dhananjay Pandey confirmed that the baby is now in the care of Child Helpline 1098 and has been admitted to the Special Newborn Care Unit in the district women's hospital. The Child Welfare Committee will decide further actions after her health evaluation.