Left Menu

Abandoned Baby Girl Rescued Amidst Bareilly's Cold Fog

A newborn baby girl was found abandoned near a police outpost in Bareilly amid severe cold and fog. Discovered at around 8 pm, she was rescued by police and admitted to the district women's hospital. Further actions will be taken by the Child Welfare Committee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 21-12-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 22:36 IST
Abandoned Baby Girl Rescued Amidst Bareilly's Cold Fog
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident, a newborn baby girl was discovered abandoned in a bag near a police outpost in Bareilly's Baradari area, amid biting cold and thick fog, officials reported on Sunday.

The police, alerted by the cries of the infant, swiftly moved her to Parmeshwar Hospital for urgent medical care. Child helpline team supervisor Divya Katheria quickly arrived at the hospital to check on the infant's condition.

Baradari Station House Officer Dhananjay Pandey confirmed that the baby is now in the care of Child Helpline 1098 and has been admitted to the Special Newborn Care Unit in the district women's hospital. The Child Welfare Committee will decide further actions after her health evaluation.

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025