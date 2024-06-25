Michael Fassbender Leads Espionage Thriller 'The Agency'

Michael Fassbender is set to take on the role of a CIA agent in the highly anticipated espionage thriller series 'The Agency', debuting on Paramount+. The series, helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Joe Wright, promises intense intrigue and is written by Jez and John-Henry Butterworth.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, 'The Agency', an adaptation of the French series 'Le Bureau des Legendes', has officially begun production. Fassbender's character is a spy forced to abandon his undercover life and return to London Station. However, when an old romantic flame reemerges, Fassbender's character finds his professional and personal worlds colliding in a perilous game of international espionage.

The executive production team includes George Clooney and Grant Heslov of Smokehouse Pictures, alongside Fassbender, Wright, and the Butterworths. Chris McCarthy, the co-CEO of Paramount Global and president/CEO of Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios, expressed enthusiasm for Fassbender's role, praised him as one of the most talented actors of our time and highlighted the upcoming rollout of Showtime originals. The series, previously known as 'The Department', will be available on Paramount+ with the Showtime tier. Fassbender was last seen in David Fincher's Netflix film 'The Killer' and has recently completed work on Steven Soderbergh's 'Black Bag'.

