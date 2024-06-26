Shark Tragedy and Sprint Triumph: Highlights of Recent Entertainment News

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Paramount Global to raise prices for its streaming plans

Paramount Global is raising subscription rates for its flagship streaming services, the media giant said on Monday, as it looks to recalibrate its business and pay off debt. The revision in pricing comes at a time when merger talks between Non-Executive Chairwoman Shari Redstone and David Ellison's Skydance Media for a potential sale of Redstone's controlling stake in Paramount Global to the independent studio have failed, according to sources.

Surfer and actor Tamayo Perry killed by shark in Hawaii

Professional surfer, lifeguard and actor Tamayo Perry, 49, was killed by shark while surfing near the north shore of the Hawaiian island of Oahu on Sunday, officials said. Tamayo was well-known as a big-wave surfer and a lifeguard in Oahu, home to some of the world's greatest surfing spots such as the Banzai Pipeline and Waimea Bay.

Athletics-Snoop Dogg lights up U.S. trials in sprint, commentary stint

Turns out Snoop Dogg is not just fast on the microphone -- he is no slouch on the track either. The American rapper and actor made a cameo appearance at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials on Sunday, clocking 34.44 seconds in an exhibition 200 metres race and saying his performance "ain't too bad for a 52-year-old".

