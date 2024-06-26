Left Menu

Remembering Yash Johar: A Legacy in Indian Cinema

Filmmaker Karan Johar reminisced about his father, Yash Johar, on the 20th anniversary of his death. Yash Johar, a prominent producer, founded Dharma Productions and left a legacy that his family continues to cherish. Karan Johar shared an emotional note celebrating his father's contributions to Indian cinema and their enduring impact.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-06-2024 11:32 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 11:32 IST
Yash Johar
  • Country:
  • India

Marking the 20th death anniversary of Yash Johar, filmmaker Karan Johar expressed pride in his late father's legacy on Wednesday.

As a visionary producer, Yash Johar backed iconic films like 'Dostana,' 'Agneepath,' and 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' under his banner Dharma Productions before passing away in 2004.

Karan Johar's poignant Instagram tribute highlighted his father's selfless nature and lasting impact on Indian cinema, emphasizing the personal and professional void left by his loss.

