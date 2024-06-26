Remembering Yash Johar: A Legacy in Indian Cinema

Marking the 20th death anniversary of Yash Johar, filmmaker Karan Johar expressed pride in his late father's legacy on Wednesday.

As a visionary producer, Yash Johar backed iconic films like 'Dostana,' 'Agneepath,' and 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' under his banner Dharma Productions before passing away in 2004.

Karan Johar's poignant Instagram tribute highlighted his father's selfless nature and lasting impact on Indian cinema, emphasizing the personal and professional void left by his loss.

