India House to Showcase Cultural Legacy at Paris Olympics

The India House at Paris Olympics will be a cultural hub for the national contingent, celebrating 100 years of India's Olympic participation. Located at Parc de la Villette, it will highlight India's rich heritage, technological advances, and offer a platform for visitors to engage with sports legends.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-06-2024 14:38 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 14:38 IST
The first ever India House at the Paris Olympics will serve as a 'home away from home' for the traveling national contingent, showcasing the country's rich cultural and sporting heritage, according to IOA President P.T. Usha and IOC member Nita Ambani.

Commemorating 100 years of India's Olympic participation, India House will be located at the Parc de la Villette in Paris—designated as the 'Park of Nations' during the Games—alongside 14 other hospitality houses from countries like the Netherlands, Canada, Brazil, and France.

Established by the Reliance Foundation in partnership with the IOA, India House aims to reflect the nation's storied past, vibrant present, and promising future, further amplified by advancements in technology and digitalization. 'India has proven its mettle as a host of major events, and India House will embody our strides as a sporting nation,' said Usha. Nita Ambani added, 'The India House is a continuation of our Olympic journey, celebrating our athletes and sharing their stories.'

