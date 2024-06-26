Left Menu

Iran's Renewed Hijab Crackdown: Unrest, Politics & Women’s Rights

Iran's police have intensified hijab enforcement, sparking unrest similar to the aftermath of Mahsa Amini's death. Despite mass protests, the government has escalated penalties, even targeting businesses. The hijab debate, deeply rooted in Iranian politics, sees few dissenting voices among presidential candidates, though massive public dissent persists.

In Iran's capital, police vans now swarm major Tehran squares and intersections daily, targeting women with loose or missing headscarves.

This crackdown, reminiscent of post-Mahsa Amini unrest, has reignited tensions. A UN panel confirmed Amini's death stemmed from state-inflicted violence, sparking nationwide protests and a brutal government response.

Now, videos show women being forcibly detained under the renewed 'Noor Plan.' The hijab enforcement drive, launched before President Ebrahim Raisi's death, is expected to intensify depending on the election outcome. Notably, the garment's politicized history in Iran continues to divide opinions.

