Iran's Renewed Hijab Crackdown: Unrest, Politics & Women’s Rights

In Iran's capital, police vans now swarm major Tehran squares and intersections daily, targeting women with loose or missing headscarves.

This crackdown, reminiscent of post-Mahsa Amini unrest, has reignited tensions. A UN panel confirmed Amini's death stemmed from state-inflicted violence, sparking nationwide protests and a brutal government response.

Now, videos show women being forcibly detained under the renewed 'Noor Plan.' The hijab enforcement drive, launched before President Ebrahim Raisi's death, is expected to intensify depending on the election outcome. Notably, the garment's politicized history in Iran continues to divide opinions.

