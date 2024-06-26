Left Menu

'The Witch' prequel series set to explore dark origins in Ottoman Greece

Antenna Group has announced the greenlight of a prequel series to their groundbreaking Greek drama 'The Witch,' expanding the narrative universe of the acclaimed period piece set in Ottoman-occupied Greece.

ANI | Updated: 26-06-2024 23:41 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 23:41 IST
'The Witch' prequel series set to explore dark origins in Ottoman Greece
A still from 'The Witch' (I magissa) (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Antenna Group has announced the greenlight of a prequel series to their groundbreaking Greek drama 'The Witch,' (titled I magissa in Greek) expanding the narrative universe of the acclaimed period piece set in Ottoman-occupied Greece. As per Deadline, the revelation came during a screening hosted by George Levendis, Managing Director of Antenna Greece, at NATPE Budapest.

'The Witch' has captivated audiences as the largest production of its kind from Greece, showcasing in its debut season a tale of intrigue and supernatural mystery set in 1817 Mani. The series follows Theofano (Elli Tringou), a young woman with prophetic visions that intertwine with a missing child and stir accusations of witchcraft, all against the backdrop of looming civil unrest.

Season two of 'The Witch,' confirmed to be a prequel, will delve into the origins of its protagonist's mystical abilities. As per Deadline, director Lefteris Charitos, who returns to helm the new installment, emphasised the challenge and novelty of expanding upon the established narrative while introducing new characters and exploring darker themes of black magic.

Nick Christoforou, Chief Content Officer at Antenna Group, reflected on the ambitious scale of the production, noting the complexity of recreating historical settings and staging large-scale scenes that set new benchmarks in Greek television. He highlighted the series' popularity with the primetime ratings and how the series concluded its first season with a highly anticipated finale.

Charitos underscored the prequel's significance, stating, "It's like a new series in a way. In this season, we will explain how the protagonist of 'The Witch' obtained her gift. There's black magic, and it's dark," according to a statement obtained by Deadline. 'The Witch' produced by JK Productions and Antenna Studios, has also gained international recognition, with plans for global distribution facilitated by Antenna Studios.

Season two is slated to premiere in 2025. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global
4
Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024