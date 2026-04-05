Superstar of 2026 Assembly election is DMK manifesto, says CM Stalin in Virudhunagar.
PTI | Virudhunagar(Tn) | Updated: 05-04-2026 11:27 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 11:27 IST
- Country:
- India
Superstar of 2026 Assembly election is DMK manifesto, says CM Stalin in Virudhunagar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- DMK
- Manifesto
- Stalin
- 2026
- elections
- Assembly
- Virudhunagar
- Tamil Nadu
- politics
- CM
ALSO READ
CPI(M) Leader Govindan Predicts BJP's Rout in Kerala Elections
Explosive Discovery Sparks Tensions Before Hungary's Elections
Security Concerns Loom Over Tripura Tribal Council Elections
Modi Intensifies Campaign Against TMC's 'Jungleraj' in West Bengal Elections
Massive Wave of Support in Thirunallar for NDA Ahead of Assembly Polls