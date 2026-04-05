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Superstar of 2026 Assembly election is DMK manifesto, says CM Stalin in Virudhunagar.

PTI | Virudhunagar(Tn) | Updated: 05-04-2026 11:27 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 11:27 IST
Superstar of 2026 Assembly election is DMK manifesto, says CM Stalin in Virudhunagar.
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  • India

Superstar of 2026 Assembly election is DMK manifesto, says CM Stalin in Virudhunagar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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