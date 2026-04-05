Vijay's Updated Affidavit Sparks Election Controversy

In a turn of events, TVK chief Vijay has submitted a revised affidavit for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, highlighting previously unreported criminal cases. The new filing aims to ensure compliance with election norms, as it revealed two pending FIRs that were excluded from earlier documents.

According to the updated affidavit, one FIR involves public disturbance during election campaigning in Chennai, and another case pertains to an alleged incident during a party conference in Madurai. Vijay stated that he became aware of the Chennai FIR via social media.

Despite discrepancies in his criminal record declarations, Vijay's financial assets remained largely consistent. His updated affidavit lists substantial movable and immovable property assets, alongside pending income tax appeals, reflecting his significant economic stature as he contests in two constituencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)