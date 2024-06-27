Left Menu

South Side Story Season 6: A Cultural Extravaganza in Delhi

93.5 Red FM announces the return of South Side Story Season 6 in Delhi, featuring a two-day celebration of South India's diverse heritage. Attendees will enjoy a variety of music genres and performances by talented artists, along with authentic South Indian food and crafts, ensuring an unforgettable cultural experience.

PTI | Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 17:27 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 17:27 IST
South Side Story Season 6: A Cultural Extravaganza in Delhi
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

93.5 Red FM, India's leading private radio and entertainment network, has officially announced the much-awaited return of South Side Story. Taking place in Delhi, Season 6 of South Side Story will be a two-day extravaganza that showcases the artistic flair of Southern India.

South Side Story is renowned for celebrating the rich cultural heritage of South India, and this season promises a vibrant mix of pulsating rap beats, soul-stirring folk melodies, rock anthems, and pop tunes, along with fusion performances. The festival will feature some of the most talented and sought-after artists, such as Khatija Rehman and Band, Sean Roldan & Friends, Sithara Project Malabaricus, T.M. Krishna, Agam The Band, Nithya Mammen, All Okay, Maalavika Sundar, Job Kurian, Arivu + The Ambasa Band, and Thaikkudum Bridge.

More than just a music festival, Red FM's South Side Story is a holistic cultural experience. Attendees can look forward to exploring authentic South Indian delicacies at food joints and shopping for handicrafts and contemporary fashion at various stalls. Speaking on the occasion, Nisha Narayanan, COO and Director of Red FM & Magic FM, expressed excitement about taking the flavors of South India to the North for the past six years, primarily through music.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
3
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024