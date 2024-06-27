South Side Story Season 6: A Cultural Extravaganza in Delhi

93.5 Red FM, India's leading private radio and entertainment network, has officially announced the much-awaited return of South Side Story. Taking place in Delhi, Season 6 of South Side Story will be a two-day extravaganza that showcases the artistic flair of Southern India.

South Side Story is renowned for celebrating the rich cultural heritage of South India, and this season promises a vibrant mix of pulsating rap beats, soul-stirring folk melodies, rock anthems, and pop tunes, along with fusion performances. The festival will feature some of the most talented and sought-after artists, such as Khatija Rehman and Band, Sean Roldan & Friends, Sithara Project Malabaricus, T.M. Krishna, Agam The Band, Nithya Mammen, All Okay, Maalavika Sundar, Job Kurian, Arivu + The Ambasa Band, and Thaikkudum Bridge.

More than just a music festival, Red FM's South Side Story is a holistic cultural experience. Attendees can look forward to exploring authentic South Indian delicacies at food joints and shopping for handicrafts and contemporary fashion at various stalls. Speaking on the occasion, Nisha Narayanan, COO and Director of Red FM & Magic FM, expressed excitement about taking the flavors of South India to the North for the past six years, primarily through music.

