Aamir Khan’s New Pali Hills Apartment Purchase Shines in Luxury Market

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has purchased a high-end apartment in Pali Hills, Bandra West, Mumbai for nearly Rs 10 crore.

Documents accessed by real estate consultant SquareYards.com reveal that Khan has executed the transfer deed for the property situated in Mumbai's Bandra suburb. The star acquired this prestigious property for Rs 9.75 crore.

Spanning approximately 1,027 square feet in carpet area, the ready-to-move-in apartment is located in Bella Vista Apartments, an upscale residential building in Pali Hills. The deed, finalized on June 25th, included a stamp duty of Rs 58.5 lakh and a registration fee of Rs 30,000.

Pali Hills, known for its tranquil environment and lush landscapes, contrasts starkly with Mumbai's hustle and bustle. This upscale locality is home to several celebrities, industrialists, and expatriates.

The post-COVID-19 era has seen a surge in luxury housing demand across major cities, with several celebrities, industrialists, and top executives leading the buying spree.

