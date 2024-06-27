Amarnath Yatra Commences with Multi-Tier Security: First Batch Departs for Kashmir
The first batch of Amarnath pilgrims departed from Jammu to Kashmir under robust security arrangements. Together with 3,000 devoted pilgrims, they embark on a 52-day pilgrimage. Both traditional and alternative routes will be used, ensuring the safety and convenience of the participants with rigorous planning and monitoring.
In a scene marked by tight, multi-tier security, the inaugural group of Amarnath pilgrims set forth from Jammu towards twin base camps in Kashmir on Friday, signaling the start of this year's sacred journey.
The meticulous planning encompassed three-tier security, area dominations, extensive route deployment, and checkpoints to guarantee a seamless pilgrimage.
Over 2,000 pilgrims gathered at Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu to travel in secured convoys to base camps in north and south Kashmir, with a further 3,000 tokens distributed. The 52-day journey spans traditional and alternative routes, beginning June 29 and ending August 19.
