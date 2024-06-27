Amarnath Yatra Commences with Multi-Tier Security: First Batch Departs for Kashmir

In a scene marked by tight, multi-tier security, the inaugural group of Amarnath pilgrims set forth from Jammu towards twin base camps in Kashmir on Friday, signaling the start of this year's sacred journey.

The meticulous planning encompassed three-tier security, area dominations, extensive route deployment, and checkpoints to guarantee a seamless pilgrimage.

Over 2,000 pilgrims gathered at Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu to travel in secured convoys to base camps in north and south Kashmir, with a further 3,000 tokens distributed. The 52-day journey spans traditional and alternative routes, beginning June 29 and ending August 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)