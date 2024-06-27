Left Menu

Amarnath Yatra Commences with Multi-Tier Security: First Batch Departs for Kashmir

The first batch of Amarnath pilgrims departed from Jammu to Kashmir under robust security arrangements. Together with 3,000 devoted pilgrims, they embark on a 52-day pilgrimage. Both traditional and alternative routes will be used, ensuring the safety and convenience of the participants with rigorous planning and monitoring.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-06-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 19:14 IST
Amarnath Yatra Commences with Multi-Tier Security: First Batch Departs for Kashmir
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a scene marked by tight, multi-tier security, the inaugural group of Amarnath pilgrims set forth from Jammu towards twin base camps in Kashmir on Friday, signaling the start of this year's sacred journey.

The meticulous planning encompassed three-tier security, area dominations, extensive route deployment, and checkpoints to guarantee a seamless pilgrimage.

Over 2,000 pilgrims gathered at Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu to travel in secured convoys to base camps in north and south Kashmir, with a further 3,000 tokens distributed. The 52-day journey spans traditional and alternative routes, beginning June 29 and ending August 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
3
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024