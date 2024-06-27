Left Menu

Water Management at Ram Temple: Trust Clears the Air

Ram Temple Trust officials clarified that no water leakage occurred in the sanctum sanctorum, despite allegations. They explained that water seen on the ground floor came through conduit pipes. They assured the public that a comprehensive water management system is in place, including recharge pits and proper drainage solutions.

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 27-06-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 20:46 IST
In an effort to dispel rumors and concerns, the Ram Temple Trust officials emphasized that the sanctum sanctorum remained untouched by water. Champat Rai, the Trust's general secretary, explained that water entry points were limited to junction boxes, discharging safely through dedicated conduit pipes.

Rai assured that the temple's first floor is being waterproofed to prevent any future water ingress. Additionally, a sophisticated drainage system is under construction to ensure no waterlogging within the complex. Recharge pits are being built to manage rainwater effectively within the premises, achieving zero discharge outside.

Temple Construction Committee Chairman, Nripendra Mishra, also confirmed that ongoing construction would fully address any concerns, with the second-floor roof preventing further water issues. This stands in contrast to the allegations made by the temple's chief priest, Acharya Satyendra Das, who had called for immediate corrective measures following recent rains.

