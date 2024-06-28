Serbian police have halted a festival aimed at promoting cultural exchange with neighboring Kosovo, citing security concerns. This controversial decision highlights the rising tide of nationalism and growing government pressure on liberal voices within Serbia.

The Mirdita, dobar dan festival, named after greetings in both Albanian and Serbian, was scheduled to begin in Belgrade on Thursday with a theatre performance from Kosovo. The festival seeks to mend ethnic divisions rooted in the 1998-99 war and its aftermath. Organizers from the Youth Initiative for Human Rights condemned the police action, arguing it breaches constitutional and European laws.

The ban follows right-wing demonstrations outside the festival venue and reflects the Serbian government's increasingly stringent stance against critics and liberal initiatives. Notably, Serbia continues to distance itself from the European Union's democratic values while nurturing ties with Russia and China.

