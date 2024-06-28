Left Menu

World Tennis League Season 3 Set for December Showdown at Etihad Arena

The third season of the World Tennis League (WTL) is scheduled from December 19 to 22 at the Etihad Arena. Last season's champions, the PBG Eagles, featuring stars like Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev, will return. The star lineup for this season will be announced soon.

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 28-06-2024 14:41 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 14:41 IST
World Tennis League Season 3 Set for December Showdown at Etihad Arena
AI Generated Representative Image

The highly-anticipated third season of the World Tennis League (WTL) will take place from December 19 to 22 at the illustrious Etihad Arena. Tennis enthusiasts can look forward to an intense four-day showdown featuring the top tennis talent from around the globe.

Last year's edition of the WTL was a smashing success, with the PBG Eagles—comprising Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Mirra Andreeva, and Sofia Kenin—clinching the championship title. Their remarkable performance set a high standard for the competition.

While the star-studded lineup for this season is yet to be disclosed, fans are buzzing with excitement and anticipation. Stay tuned for announcements on which tennis icons will grace the court this December.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024