World Tennis League Season 3 Set for December Showdown at Etihad Arena

The highly-anticipated third season of the World Tennis League (WTL) will take place from December 19 to 22 at the illustrious Etihad Arena. Tennis enthusiasts can look forward to an intense four-day showdown featuring the top tennis talent from around the globe.

Last year's edition of the WTL was a smashing success, with the PBG Eagles—comprising Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Mirra Andreeva, and Sofia Kenin—clinching the championship title. Their remarkable performance set a high standard for the competition.

While the star-studded lineup for this season is yet to be disclosed, fans are buzzing with excitement and anticipation. Stay tuned for announcements on which tennis icons will grace the court this December.

