TOIFA Awards Re-Launched with Exciting OTT Edition

The Times of India has re-launched the TOIFA Awards with an inaugural OTT edition. The announcement was made during a press conference in Mumbai with key executives and industry leaders. The awards aim to celebrate excellence in Hindi films and series on Indian streaming platforms, with the event to take place in July.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-06-2024 19:00 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 19:00 IST
The Times of India has embarked on an exciting journey by re-launching the TOIFA Awards with its inaugural OTT edition. The significant announcement was made during a press conference held in Mumbai on Friday, graced by Sivakumar Sundaram, CEO of Bennett, Coleman & Company Ltd. (BCCL), along with notable industry figures Siddharth Roy Kapur and Shibashish Sarkar.

'We are thrilled to unveil the TOIFA – Hindi OTT edition. Our collaboration with the Producers Guild of India, involving a rigorous voting process, aims to celebrate outstanding talent across 28 different award categories on OTT platforms,' Sundaram remarked during the event. Sarkar echoed confidence in the awards' ability to offer credible and prestigious recognition for exceptional work in the streaming domain.

Advisory committee members, including Siddharth Roy Kapur, Shoojit Sircar, Rajkumar Hirani, and others, underscore the commitment to a credible platform recognizing excellence in streaming. The TOIFA OTT Edition 2023 is poised to take place in the last week of July, honoring exemplary talent in acting, content creation, and technical skills in Hindi films and series featured on Indian online video streaming platforms.

