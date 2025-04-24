Left Menu

EU Antitrust Fines Ignite Transatlantic Tensions

The White House has condemned EU's recent fines on Apple and Meta, labeling them as economic extortion. The fines were imposed under the Digital Markets Act to reduce Big Tech's dominance. This move has sparked tensions with the U.S., which views the legislation as discriminatory against American companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 03:14 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 03:14 IST
EU Antitrust Fines Ignite Transatlantic Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The White House has denounced European Union's recent fines on tech giants Apple and Meta as a 'novel form of economic extortion' that the United States 'will not tolerate.'

The EU imposed penalties of €500 million on Apple and €200 million on Meta, marking the first sanctions under new legislation aimed at dismantling Big Tech's dominance.

This development could further inflame tensions between the EU and the United States, where officials have criticized the Digital Markets Act as being discriminatory against American firms and harmful to innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025