Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment Faces Rs 65 Lakh Dues Controversy

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) President, BN Tiwari, has raised allegations against veteran film producer Vashu Bhagnani. According to Tiwari, Bhagnani's company, Pooja Entertainment, owes over Rs 65 lakh to crew members across multiple projects, including 'Mission Raniganj,' 'Ganapath,' and 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.'

Tiwari detailed that the director of 'Mission Raniganj,' Tinu Desai, is still owed Rs 33.13 lakh. The company also owes Rs 31.78 lakh to over 250 set workers who participated in these films. Despite numerous follow-ups and letters, payments have been delayed repeatedly, further frustrating the unpaid crew.

Crew members and union leaders have accused Bhagnani's company of neglecting their payment obligations while continuing to lead luxurious lifestyles. Allegations have also surfaced around delaying tactics citing personal events, like Jackky Bhagnani's wedding. The situation remains unresolved, putting several daily wage workers in financial distress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)