New sci-fi thriller series 'Loop 11:47' announced

ANI | Updated: 28-06-2024 23:16 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 23:16 IST
Poster of Loop 11:47 (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
A new series 'Loop 11:47' has been announced. As per the makers, the show series "follows three disillusioned friends--Varun (Akashdeep Arora), an aspiring musician; Nirvaan (Qabeer Singh), an ambitious corporate executive; and Bhavik (Keshav Sadhna), an optimistic influencer--who embark on a getaway to explore a mysterious lake. What begins as an escape from their daily routines takes a twist when they find themselves trapped in an inexplicable time loop, unfolding a thrilling and captivating adventure."

On what audience can expect from 'Loop 11: 47', Abhirup Datta, Head, AVOD Marketing and YouTube revenue, ZEE5 India stated, "We are delighted to present 'Loop 11:47' to our audience, a groundbreaking sci-fi comedy thriller that merges genres to deliver an immersive viewing experience. At ZEE5, our commitment to offering innovative and engaging content that resonates with our viewers is unwavering. This series exemplifies our dedication to push creative boundaries, ensuring an exciting journey for our audience. With its dynamic storyline and Hinglish format, 'Loop 11:47' seamlessly blends science fiction, comedy, and thriller elements. This multi-platform release strategy ensures viewers can enjoy the series at their own convenience." 'Loop 11:47' will be out on July 5th on ZEE5 and Zee Cafe's YouTube channel. (ANI)

