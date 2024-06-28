Keith Urban set to release new album 'High' featuring energetic single 'Wildside'

Country music sensation Keith Urban is gearing up to launch his highly anticipated new album titled 'High' on September 20, marking his first album release in nearly four years since 2020's 'The Speed of Now Part 1.' The album promises to showcase Urban's musical evolution and thematic explorations, resonating deeply with themes of human connection, joy, and personal reflections, according to Billboard.

Urban, who has enjoyed eight top 10 appearances on the Billboard 200 chart, including two number-one hits, spoke passionately about the inspiration behind 'High.' "I've always been drawn towards the subject of living in the moment, because it's all there is, and it's hard to do," he shared.

"And these days with so much 'content' flying at us, it can feel like drinking from a fire hose," he said according to Billboard. To give fans a glimpse into the album's vibe, Urban has unveiled the upbeat single 'Wildside,' inspired by Joan Cusack's character in 'School of Rock.'

Describing the track as a lively party anthem, Urban explained, "She's the principal of a school by day, all prim and proper. And then, a few tequilas at night and all bets are off." The album's title, 'High,' holds personal significance for Urban. "What makes you 'high' can mean whatever you want it to mean," he emphasised.

"It might be physical, spiritual, herbal, meditative, chemical, or musical, but it's definitely a place of utopia," he added. Despite his successful career and numerous accolades, Urban revealed that creating 'High' presented its challenges.

His packed tour schedule in 2022 disrupted his initial vision, leading to a reevaluation of his creative process. "There was no continuity. The songs didn't work well together," he admitted. "I learned that what I thought was a framework to create within, turned out to be musically limiting," he said, as per Billboard.

The tracklist for 'High' includes a diverse array of songs, each offering a unique narrative and musical style. Alongside 'Wildside,' the album features tracks like 'Straight Line,' 'Messed Up As Me,' and the collaborative effort 'Go Home W U' with Lainey Wilson, which is currently making waves on radio.

Urban's influence extends beyond his music career. This year, he was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, mentored and performed on 'American Idol,' and thrilled audiences with his Las Vegas residency at the Bakkt Theatre at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino. As anticipation builds for 'High,' the album is also available for pre-order. (ANI)

