Kareena Kapoor drops sun-kissed vacation pics from London

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, currently vacationing in London with husband Saif Ali Khan and their children Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, recently shared sun-kissed pictures from her getaway. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, Kareena shared a series of pictures where she looked stunning.

In the first photo, she appeared radiant under the Sun, wearing black sunglasses with her hair flowing freely. She sported a white swim set paired with linen pants. Another picture showed her posing in front of a mirror in her beach attire, captioned 'The Italian selfie'. Fans are eagerly awaiting more glimpses from her beach adventures.

Earlier on Thursday, the 'Jab We Met' actress Kareena posted a series of stunning pictures from her vacation. The actress looked stunning in a teal monokini, with her hair down and stylish black sunglasses.

Among the four pictures, the second one stands out as especially adorable. In the photo, Saif Ali Khan accidentally photobombs the shot. He appears shirtless, wearing navy blue shorts and black sunglasses. Kareena captioned the photo, "For me it's the one with the photobomber," accompanied by two smiling faces and red-heart emojis.

As per the latest buzz, Kareena and Ayushmann Khurrana have been roped in to star together in ace director Meghna Gulzar's new film 'Daayra'. "Meghna Gulzar is in advanced conversations with Ayushmann Khurrana and Kareena Kapoor Khan for the film. It's a hard-hitting film that warrants the presence of actors with the calibre of the cast she has decided upon," a trade source said.

The film will be produced by Junglee Pictures. However, an official announcement regarding the project is still awaited. She will be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'.'Singham Again' also stars Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

'Singham Again' is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise. 'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Ajay Devgn, Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014. She also has Hansal Mehta's 'The Buckingham Murders'. (ANI)

