Left Menu

Journey of Faith: Thousands Embark on Amarnath Yatra

The annual Amarnath Yatra commenced on Saturday with the first batch of pilgrims departing from the Baltal and Nunwan base camps. Lt Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the initial group from Jammu, and stringent security measures have been implemented. The 52-day pilgrimage concludes on August 19.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-06-2024 09:56 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 09:56 IST
Journey of Faith: Thousands Embark on Amarnath Yatra
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The annual Amarnath Yatra began on Saturday as the first group of pilgrims left the Baltal and Nunwan base camps, officials confirmed.

The journey started early morning via the Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag and the steeper Baltal route in Ganderbal. Pilgrims were flagged off by the local deputy commissioners, senior police, and civil officials.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha had officially flagged off the first batch of 4,603 pilgrims from the Yatri Niwas base camp in Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu, on Friday. The group received a warm reception upon arriving in the Kashmir Valley.

The pilgrims are set to visit the cave shrine, known for its natural ice-lingam formation. Enhanced security measures are in place, including thousands of security personnel and aerial surveillance.

The 52-day pilgrimage will conclude on August 19. A second batch of 1,881 pilgrims, including 427 women and 294 seers, also departed the Bhagwati Nagar base camp under tight security on Saturday. The group left in two convoys escorted by security forces.

The first convoy to Baltal left at 4 am, followed by the second to Pahalgam at 4:30 am. Last year, over 4.5 lakh pilgrims visited the sacred cave.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
2
Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custody

Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custo...

 India
3
EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitica...

 Global
4
Retro Revival: Fujifilm's X100 Digital Camera Captures TikTok Generation

Retro Revival: Fujifilm's X100 Digital Camera Captures TikTok Generation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Indonesia's Economic Power: A Path to High-Income Status

Electrifying Serbia: The Path to a Cleaner, Greener Future

Sobering Realities: Addressing the Global Health Impact of Alcohol and Drugs

Empowering Women Worldwide: UNDP's Unstoppable Drive for Gender Equality

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024