Journey of Faith: Thousands Embark on Amarnath Yatra

The annual Amarnath Yatra began on Saturday as the first group of pilgrims left the Baltal and Nunwan base camps, officials confirmed.

The journey started early morning via the Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag and the steeper Baltal route in Ganderbal. Pilgrims were flagged off by the local deputy commissioners, senior police, and civil officials.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha had officially flagged off the first batch of 4,603 pilgrims from the Yatri Niwas base camp in Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu, on Friday. The group received a warm reception upon arriving in the Kashmir Valley.

The pilgrims are set to visit the cave shrine, known for its natural ice-lingam formation. Enhanced security measures are in place, including thousands of security personnel and aerial surveillance.

The 52-day pilgrimage will conclude on August 19. A second batch of 1,881 pilgrims, including 427 women and 294 seers, also departed the Bhagwati Nagar base camp under tight security on Saturday. The group left in two convoys escorted by security forces.

The first convoy to Baltal left at 4 am, followed by the second to Pahalgam at 4:30 am. Last year, over 4.5 lakh pilgrims visited the sacred cave.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)