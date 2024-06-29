Left Menu

FWICE Accuses Vashu Bhagnani of Rs 65 Lakh Non-Payment to Crew Members

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has accused film producer Vashu Bhagnani of owing over Rs 65 lakh to crew members from recent film projects. Despite continuous follow-ups, payments remain overdue, leading to a threat of a work boycott by members unless dues are cleared by July end.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) president B.N. Tiwari revealed that veteran film producer Vashu Bhagnani owes more than Rs 65 lakh to crew members who worked on 'Mission Raniganj,' 'Ganapath,' and 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.'

Pooja Entertainment, Bhagnani's production house, owes Rs 33.13 lakh to director Tinu Desai alone for 'Mission Raniganj,' headlined by Akshay Kumar. Additionally, over 250 set workers are owed Rs 31.78 lakh collectively for multiple movies.

Despite repeated complaints and follow-ups with Pooja Entertainment, payments remain unpaid. FWICE has threatened to halt work on Bhagnani's projects if dues are not cleared by July end.

