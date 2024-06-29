Sigourney Weaver to Receive Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at Venice Film Festival

Hollywood veteran Sigourney Weaver will be honored with the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the 2024 Venice Film Festival.

Weaver, known for her roles in blockbuster hits such as 'Gorillas in the Mist', 'Ghostbusters', 'Alien', and 'Avatar', will be awarded during the festival's 81st edition, held from August 28 to September 7, according to an official press release.

Expressing her gratitude, Weaver said, "I am truly honored to receive the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement from the Biennale di Venezia. To be gifted this award is a privilege I share with all the filmmakers and collaborators I have worked with throughout the years."

Alberto Barbera, director of the Venice Film Festival, lauded Weaver for bridging "sophisticated art-house cinema and movies that engage with the public in a frank and original way, all the while remaining true to herself."

Barbera highlighted Weaver's collaborations with renowned directors like James Cameron, Paul Schrader, Peter Weir, and Ang Lee, among others. He praised her charismatic presence and the complex, authentic personalities she brought to her roles.

Weaver, a three-time Oscar nominee, will next appear in 'Dust Bunny' alongside Mads Mikkelsen and 'The Gorge' co-starring Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)