Sigourney Weaver to Receive Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at Venice Film Festival
Sigourney Weaver will be honored with the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the 2024 Venice Film Festival. Known for roles in 'Alien', 'Ghostbusters', and 'Avatar', Weaver will receive the award during the festival's 81st edition. Weaver shares this achievement with her collaborators over the years.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Hollywood veteran Sigourney Weaver will be honored with the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the 2024 Venice Film Festival.
Weaver, known for her roles in blockbuster hits such as 'Gorillas in the Mist', 'Ghostbusters', 'Alien', and 'Avatar', will be awarded during the festival's 81st edition, held from August 28 to September 7, according to an official press release.
Expressing her gratitude, Weaver said, "I am truly honored to receive the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement from the Biennale di Venezia. To be gifted this award is a privilege I share with all the filmmakers and collaborators I have worked with throughout the years."
Alberto Barbera, director of the Venice Film Festival, lauded Weaver for bridging "sophisticated art-house cinema and movies that engage with the public in a frank and original way, all the while remaining true to herself."
Barbera highlighted Weaver's collaborations with renowned directors like James Cameron, Paul Schrader, Peter Weir, and Ang Lee, among others. He praised her charismatic presence and the complex, authentic personalities she brought to her roles.
Weaver, a three-time Oscar nominee, will next appear in 'Dust Bunny' alongside Mads Mikkelsen and 'The Gorge' co-starring Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Hollywood Luminaries Rally Behind Biden at Record-breaking Fundraiser
Hollywood Stars Light Up Record-Breaking Biden Fundraiser with Obama
Star-Powered Fundraiser: Biden, Obama, and Hollywood Unite in LA
Matthew McConaughey opens up about two year Hollywood hiatus and career reflection
SALIENT Showcases Successes in Arms Control and Violence Reduction at RevCon4