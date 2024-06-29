Modi Government Ensures Smooth Start to Amarnath Yatra Amid Tight Security

In a resounding commitment to devotee welfare, the Modi government has assured a seamless pilgrimage to the sacred Amarnath cave shrine, as stated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday.

Marking the commencement of the annual Amarnath Yatra, the first batch of pilgrims set off from Baltal and Nunwan base camps, embarking on a spiritual journey to the 3,880-metre-high shrine in the southern Kashmir Himalayas.

'Shri Amarnath Yatra remains an enduring symbol of India's cultural heritage. Today, as the yatra begins, I extend best wishes to all devotees,' Shah penned on 'X.' 'Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, every measure has been taken to ensure a safe, smooth, and pleasant pilgrimage,' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)