Left Menu

Modi Government Ensures Smooth Start to Amarnath Yatra Amid Tight Security

The Modi government is dedicated to providing a safe, smooth pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine. The annual Amarnath Yatra, starting today, sees the first batch of pilgrims beginning their journey from Baltal and Nunwan base camps. Union Home Minister Amit Shah assures all possible measures for devotees' convenience.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2024 17:29 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 17:29 IST
Modi Government Ensures Smooth Start to Amarnath Yatra Amid Tight Security
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a resounding commitment to devotee welfare, the Modi government has assured a seamless pilgrimage to the sacred Amarnath cave shrine, as stated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday.

Marking the commencement of the annual Amarnath Yatra, the first batch of pilgrims set off from Baltal and Nunwan base camps, embarking on a spiritual journey to the 3,880-metre-high shrine in the southern Kashmir Himalayas.

'Shri Amarnath Yatra remains an enduring symbol of India's cultural heritage. Today, as the yatra begins, I extend best wishes to all devotees,' Shah penned on 'X.' 'Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, every measure has been taken to ensure a safe, smooth, and pleasant pilgrimage,' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

Delhi Police makes first arrest in Rajouri Garden shootout case

India
2
Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custody

Burger King murder case: Court remands one accused to seven day police custo...

 India
3
Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

Fidelity Investments Offloads Rs 1,788 Crore Stake in HCL Technologies

 India
4
EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

EU Leaders Back Ursula von der Leyen for Second Term Amid Rising Geopolitica...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Surprising Impact of Australia’s Brief Carbon Tax: Lessons in Climate Policy

Inactivity Crisis: The Race to Meet Global Physical Activity Targets

Newborn Screening: A Key Strategy for Reducing Neonatal Mortality in India

Unlocking Indonesia's Economic Power: A Path to High-Income Status

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024