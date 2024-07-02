Left Menu

Teaser of Manav Vij's 'Tanaav' 2' out now

The 'Tanaav' series is coming back with second season.

ANI | Updated: 02-07-2024 20:54 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 20:54 IST
Actor Manav Vij (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The 'Tanaav' series is coming back with a second season. On Tuesday, the makers unveiled the teaser of the new season.

Official synopsis of the second season read, "Kabir and the Special Task Group (STG) return to action when Fareed Mir aka Al-Damishq, a young man seeking vengeance, emerges as a formidable threat. What happens next and what is at stake for everyone involved? 'Tanaav' Season 2 is an action-packed web series encompassing stories of bravery, deception, greed, love, and revenge. Directed by the award-winning Sudhir Mishra and E. Niwas." The Indian remake of the acclaimed Israeli TV series 'Fauda', titled 'Tanaav', is directed by Sudhir Mishra and Sachin Krishn.

Produced by Applause Entertainment, 'Tanaav' successfully premiered on SonyLIV in November 2022. The second season will soon be out on the same streaming platform. In the second season, the audience can see actors Manav Vij, Arbaaz Khan, Shashank Arora and Arsalan Goni among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

