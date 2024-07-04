Exclusive Elegance: Maison 52's Aspect Hospitality Membership

Maison 52, a beacon of luxury and sophistication, has unveiled the Aspect Hospitality Membership, presenting spirited individuals with the golden opportunity to elevate their lifestyle and dining experiences. Located in the heart of Khar-Bandra, Maison 52 stands as an exclusive members-only lounge, evoking the distinct opulence of the Victorian era across its 1500 sq. ft. sanctuary.

The Aspect Hospitality Membership transcends a mere card, ushering its holders into a realm of unmatched privileges and bespoke perks. It caters to the refined tastes and preferences of its esteemed clientele, offering tempting dining discounts, VIP access, and luxury partnerships. With interiors that are a triumph of Victorian-inspired design, enriched with burgundy hues and adorned by custom-designed ornamental wallpapers, Maison 52 exudes a warm, inviting atmosphere. From the statement floating bar area to plush couches around fireplaces, the lounge mirrors the charm of a royal club.

Over the years, Aspect Hospitality has transformed dining into an enchanting memory for its patrons. Striving to be a leader in India's hospitality sector, Aspect continues to push boundaries, crafting new milestones with each venture. Brands under its umbrella include Akina, Estella, Privé by Akina, and more.

