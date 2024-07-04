Veteran Actor Smriti Biswas Passes Away at 100, Leaving Behind a Legacy in Indian Cinema

Veteran actor Smriti Biswas, celebrated for her contributions to Hindi, Marathi, and Bengali cinema, passed away at the age of 100 in Nashik, Maharashtra, late Wednesday night, sources confirmed on Thursday. Her death follows complications related to her advanced age.

Biswas, a noted yesteryear actor, lived a modest life in a one-room-kitchen rented flat in the Nashik Road area. Her film career commenced as a child artist, collaborating with iconic filmmakers such as Guru Dutt, V Shantaram, Mrinal Sen, Bimal Roy, BR Chopra, and Raj Kapoor. She shared the screen with legendary actors Dev Anand, Kishore Kumar, and Balraj Sahni.

Her film journey began with the Bengali movie "Sandhya" in 1930, and her final Hindi film was "Model Girl" in 1960. Biswas stepped away from acting after marrying filmmaker S D Narang, and moved to Nashik following her husband's death. She celebrated her 100th birthday on February 17, 2024, and is survived by her two sons, Rajeev and Satyajeet.

