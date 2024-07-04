Left Menu

Veteran Actor Smriti Biswas Passes Away at 100, Leaving Behind a Legacy in Indian Cinema

Veteran actor Smriti Biswas, known for her roles in Hindi, Marathi, and Bengali cinema, passed away at 100 in Nashik, Maharashtra. She began her career as a child artist and worked with renowned filmmakers and actors. Biswas retired after marrying filmmaker S D Narang and celebrated her century birthday on February 17, 2024.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 04-07-2024 12:48 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 12:48 IST
Veteran Actor Smriti Biswas Passes Away at 100, Leaving Behind a Legacy in Indian Cinema
  • Country:
  • Japan

Veteran actor Smriti Biswas, celebrated for her contributions to Hindi, Marathi, and Bengali cinema, passed away at the age of 100 in Nashik, Maharashtra, late Wednesday night, sources confirmed on Thursday. Her death follows complications related to her advanced age.

Biswas, a noted yesteryear actor, lived a modest life in a one-room-kitchen rented flat in the Nashik Road area. Her film career commenced as a child artist, collaborating with iconic filmmakers such as Guru Dutt, V Shantaram, Mrinal Sen, Bimal Roy, BR Chopra, and Raj Kapoor. She shared the screen with legendary actors Dev Anand, Kishore Kumar, and Balraj Sahni.

Her film journey began with the Bengali movie "Sandhya" in 1930, and her final Hindi film was "Model Girl" in 1960. Biswas stepped away from acting after marrying filmmaker S D Narang, and moved to Nashik following her husband's death. She celebrated her 100th birthday on February 17, 2024, and is survived by her two sons, Rajeev and Satyajeet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

 Global
2
Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democratization and Collaboration

Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democrati...

 India
3
Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

 Global
4
Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions
Blog

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024