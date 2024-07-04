Left Menu

Edward Bluemel Embraces Irreverent Period Dramas in ‘My Lady Jane’

British actor Edward Bluemel discusses the growing trend of irreverent period dramas and their appeal. He stars in 'My Lady Jane,' a reimagined historical series on Prime Video. Bluemel appreciates the blend of historical and fantastical elements, offering audiences a fresh perspective on history.

Updated: 04-07-2024 15:20 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 15:20 IST
British actor Edward Bluemel, known for his roles in 'Killing Eve' and 'A Discovery of Witches,' stars in the historical fantasy series 'My Lady Jane.' Bluemel welcomes the trend of treating period dramas irreverently, suggesting it provides audiences with a fresh, enjoyable perspective on history.

'My Lady Jane,' now streaming on Prime Video, reimagines the tale of Lady Jane Grey with a fantastical twist, allowing Bluemel to experience his childhood dream of blending fun with history. Bluemel finds value in presenting period dramas both accurately and irreverently, noting that modern audiences appreciate this dual approach.

Bluemel highlights the show's diversity and the fun it brings to historical narratives. Deciding to focus on the script rather than the source novel, he plays Lord Guildford Dudley and notes that an intimacy coordinator, Ita O'Brien, significantly contributed to the comfort and safety on set. The series also stars Emily Bader, Dominic Cooper, and others, with a second season potentially on the horizon.

