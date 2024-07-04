Left Menu

Ahmedabad Gears Up for 147th Rath Yatra with Unprecedented Security Measures

Ahmedabad will host the 147th Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath on July 7 with enhanced security. Over 22,000 personnel, including units from Central Armed Police Forces and State Reserve Police, will oversee the event. New technology like face detection cameras, drones, and body-worn cameras will be utilized for crowd management and surveillance.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 04-07-2024 15:55 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 15:55 IST
Ahmedabad Gears Up for 147th Rath Yatra with Unprecedented Security Measures
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Ahmedabad is set to host the 147th Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath on July 7, with unprecedented security measures in place to ensure the safety of lakhs of devotees, officials confirmed on Thursday.

Heightened security comes in the wake of a recent stampede in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, that killed over 100 people. Ahmedabad's Commissioner of Police GS Malik revealed that extensive precautions will be implemented, including the deployment of over 22,000 security personnel.

Modern technology will be pivotal; face detection cameras, drones, and body-worn cameras linked to a control room will monitor the crowd. Moreover, live feeds from nearly 1,400 CCTV cameras, several drones, and balloon-mounted surveillance will provide comprehensive coverage of the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

 Global
2
Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democratization and Collaboration

Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democrati...

 India
3
Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

 Global
4
Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions
Blog

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024