Ahmedabad Gears Up for 147th Rath Yatra with Unprecedented Security Measures
Ahmedabad will host the 147th Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath on July 7 with enhanced security. Over 22,000 personnel, including units from Central Armed Police Forces and State Reserve Police, will oversee the event. New technology like face detection cameras, drones, and body-worn cameras will be utilized for crowd management and surveillance.
Ahmedabad is set to host the 147th Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath on July 7, with unprecedented security measures in place to ensure the safety of lakhs of devotees, officials confirmed on Thursday.
Heightened security comes in the wake of a recent stampede in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, that killed over 100 people. Ahmedabad's Commissioner of Police GS Malik revealed that extensive precautions will be implemented, including the deployment of over 22,000 security personnel.
Modern technology will be pivotal; face detection cameras, drones, and body-worn cameras linked to a control room will monitor the crowd. Moreover, live feeds from nearly 1,400 CCTV cameras, several drones, and balloon-mounted surveillance will provide comprehensive coverage of the event.
