Left Menu

The Heroes of Tiger Hill: A Glorious Saga of Valor

Barely four months into his service, Lieutenant Balwan Singh led the Indian Army's Ghatak Platoon in a strategic assault on Pakistani intruders during the Kargil war. This heroic mission led to the capture of Tiger Hill on July 4, 1999. Singh, now a colonel, and his battalion recount the iconic moments and sacrifices made during the war.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2024 17:14 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 17:14 IST
The Heroes of Tiger Hill: A Glorious Saga of Valor
  • Country:
  • India

Barely four months into his service, Lieutenant Balwan Singh led the Indian Army's Ghatak Platoon in a strategic assault on Pakistani intruders during the Kargil war. This heroic mission culminated in the capture of Tiger Hill on July 4, 1999.

'There was no looking back from there. It was victory after the capture of Tiger Hill,' recalls Singh, now a colonel with the famed 18 Grenadiers, who bravely continued to fight despite being injured. He was later honored with the Maha Vir Chakra for his bravery.

Raised in 1976, the 18 Grenadiers played a pivotal role in the Kargil conflict. The battalion was conferred with 52 honors, including a Param Vir Chakra, two Maha Vir Chakra, and six Vir Chakra.

On Wednesday, Col Singh and other Kargil heroes from the battalion reminisced about their valorous exploits during Operation Vijay. The war ended on July 26, 1999, after Indian forces successfully reclaimed key heights in Ladakh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
3
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024