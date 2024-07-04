The Heroes of Tiger Hill: A Glorious Saga of Valor

Barely four months into his service, Lieutenant Balwan Singh led the Indian Army's Ghatak Platoon in a strategic assault on Pakistani intruders during the Kargil war. This heroic mission culminated in the capture of Tiger Hill on July 4, 1999.

'There was no looking back from there. It was victory after the capture of Tiger Hill,' recalls Singh, now a colonel with the famed 18 Grenadiers, who bravely continued to fight despite being injured. He was later honored with the Maha Vir Chakra for his bravery.

Raised in 1976, the 18 Grenadiers played a pivotal role in the Kargil conflict. The battalion was conferred with 52 honors, including a Param Vir Chakra, two Maha Vir Chakra, and six Vir Chakra.

On Wednesday, Col Singh and other Kargil heroes from the battalion reminisced about their valorous exploits during Operation Vijay. The war ended on July 26, 1999, after Indian forces successfully reclaimed key heights in Ladakh.

