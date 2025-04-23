Nashik Gambling Den Raided: Goods Worth Rs 61 Lakh Seized
A gambling den in Nashik, Maharashtra, was raided by police, resulting in the seizure of goods worth Rs 61 lakh. This operation led to the booking of 29 individuals. The raid took place as participants engaged in 'teen patti', and several arrests have been made according to the officials.
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown on illegal gambling activities, the police in Nashik, Maharashtra, raided a covert gambling den, seizing assets valued at nearly Rs 61 lakh, including vehicles and mobile phones.
Lodging an FIR under the Bombay Prevention of Gambling Act, officials have booked 29 individuals linked to the illicit operations. The raid saw the arrest of several suspects, although authorities have not disclosed exact figures.
Situated in a tin shed close to a school in Pathardi Gaon Shivar, the den was run by Wasim Anwar Sheikh and Sameer Pathan. Seized items include cash, vehicles, and equipment used for gambling activities, affirming law enforcement's commitment to curbing illegal gambling enterprises.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Fall: Unsecured Ventilation Duct Claims Life of Young Girl in Maharashtra
Bank of Maharashtra Reports Robust Growth in Credit and Deposits
Couple, two children killed as their car collides with tanker in Maharashtra's Wardha district: Police.
Fire Erupts at Maharashtra's Historic Devgiri Fort
Early Cancer Screening Drive Detects 13,500 Suspected Cases in Maharashtra