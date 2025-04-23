Nashik Gambling Den Raided: Goods Worth Rs 61 Lakh Seized

In a significant crackdown on illegal gambling activities, the police in Nashik, Maharashtra, raided a covert gambling den, seizing assets valued at nearly Rs 61 lakh, including vehicles and mobile phones.

Lodging an FIR under the Bombay Prevention of Gambling Act, officials have booked 29 individuals linked to the illicit operations. The raid saw the arrest of several suspects, although authorities have not disclosed exact figures.

Situated in a tin shed close to a school in Pathardi Gaon Shivar, the den was run by Wasim Anwar Sheikh and Sameer Pathan. Seized items include cash, vehicles, and equipment used for gambling activities, affirming law enforcement's commitment to curbing illegal gambling enterprises.

(With inputs from agencies.)