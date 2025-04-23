Left Menu

Nashik Gambling Den Raided: Goods Worth Rs 61 Lakh Seized

A gambling den in Nashik, Maharashtra, was raided by police, resulting in the seizure of goods worth Rs 61 lakh. This operation led to the booking of 29 individuals. The raid took place as participants engaged in 'teen patti', and several arrests have been made according to the officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 23-04-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 21:01 IST
Nashik Gambling Den Raided: Goods Worth Rs 61 Lakh Seized
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on illegal gambling activities, the police in Nashik, Maharashtra, raided a covert gambling den, seizing assets valued at nearly Rs 61 lakh, including vehicles and mobile phones.

Lodging an FIR under the Bombay Prevention of Gambling Act, officials have booked 29 individuals linked to the illicit operations. The raid saw the arrest of several suspects, although authorities have not disclosed exact figures.

Situated in a tin shed close to a school in Pathardi Gaon Shivar, the den was run by Wasim Anwar Sheikh and Sameer Pathan. Seized items include cash, vehicles, and equipment used for gambling activities, affirming law enforcement's commitment to curbing illegal gambling enterprises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025